Third teen arrested in 11-year-old Wisconsin girl’s death

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Police in Madison have arrested a third teenager in connection with an 11-year-old girl’s shooting death. The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that police arrested the 17-year-old boy on Wednesday afternoon. Police Chief Vic Whal said the boy was armed with a handgun when he was arrested. Nineteen-year-old Perion Carreon and 16-year-old Andre Brown were charged with homicide on Tuesday in connection with Anisa Scott’s death. The girl died after she was shot in the head while she was riding in a car in Madison on Aug. 11.