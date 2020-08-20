US set to demand restoration of UN sanctions against Iran

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The Trump administration is set to demand the restoration of all international sanctions on Iran. That effort is expected to further isolate the U.S. at the United Nations, test the credibility of the Security Council and possibly undo one of former President Barack Obama’s signature foreign policy achievements. At President Donald Trump’s direction, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo plans to notify the U.N. on Thursday that the U.S. is invoking a procedure that would reimpose U.N. sanctions that were eased in exchange for curbs on Iran’s nuclear program. It’s a step that’s outlined in the Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.