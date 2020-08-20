Appeals court gives reprieve to Uber, Lyft in California

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — An appeals court has allowed ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft to continue treating their drivers as independent contractors in California. It’s a decision that will give the two companies a few more months to protect their business models in a key market. Both Uber and Lyft had threatened to shut down in the state if a lower-court went into effect Friday morning had forced them to treat all drivers as employees, a change that could have crippled them financially. At issue is a decision that could re-shape the so-called gig economy as drivers, delivery workers and others who work for popular apps on an as-needed basis seek better benefits that full-time employees typically enjoy.