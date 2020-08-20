US sanctions 6 senior Syrian government, financial officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration has announced new sanctions against six Syrian military, government and financial officials. It’s part of Washington’s ongoing effort to prevent money from going to Syrian President Bashar Assad’s government. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the new sanctions were announced Thursday to coincide with the seventh anniversary Friday of the Assad government’s chemical weapons attack in Ghouta that killed more than 1,400 Syrians. Among those sanctioned was Yasser Ibrahim, who is suspected of obstructing a political solution to the Syrian conflict and using his networks across the Middle East and beyond to cut deals to enrich Assad.