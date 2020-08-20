Vehicle fire overnight on I-90, driver not located

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison officials are looking for a driver who was hurt in a crash early Thursday morning, according to the Madison Fire Department.

Firefighters and other emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire on I-90 westbound at mile marker 139 at about 2:20 a.m. When they got there they saw one person walking away with a head injury.

The vehicle was on fire, with flames going into the grass and up a nearby tree. MFD said the car was destroyed.

Authorities searched the area for the driver, but no one was found.