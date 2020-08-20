Victims want Golden State Killer to live in fear in prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Since death row isn’t an option for serial killer and rapist Joseph DeAngelo, his victims want him sent to the toughest possible prison in California to live in daily terror of other inmates. But they may not have much say over where or how the 74-year-old former police officer is imprisoned after he is sentenced on Friday. State corrections officials said they must make their own evaluation about where and how the man known as the Golden State Killer can be housed. A hearing resumes Thursday with testimony from loved ones of victims killed by DeAngelo. Rape victims testified during the first two days.