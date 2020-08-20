Virtual Schools see increase in student enrollment during COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- The coronavirus remains a concern for families, as they prepare for a school year unlike any other.

With so many unknowns surrounding COVID-19, more parents are guardians are considering alternative options to a traditional classroom.

The Wisconsin Virtual Academy tells 27 News it is seeing an increase in enrollment. Associate Principal for the high schools of WIVA, Carrie Cherney, says enrollment for kindergarten thru 8th grade has doubled compared to last school year.

High school levels are about the same, but more students are utilizing WIVA to find courses they need.

Cherney says some school districts are turning to WIVA for guidance on how to conduct virtual school and deal with the challenges associated with online learning.

"A lot of our teachers have just given advice to other teachers who are working on community boards saying hey, this is how it could work, this is what it looks like," Cherney said. "We're all in this together."

Cherney added most of the students enrolling at WIVA are from Milwaukee, Madison, and the Fox Valley, but the are noticing new students from all over the state.