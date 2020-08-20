Woman seeks justice for sister as killer’s execution delayed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The man who killed Lisette Monroe’s sister more than 30 years ago was scheduled to be executed earlier this summer. But due to challenges caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Tennessee’s Republican governor delayed Harold Nichols’ execution. Monroe says the decision was another heartbreaking blow in dealing with the loss of her only sister. After she received news of the delay, Monroe sprang into action. She put out a social media call asking friends to flood the governor’s office with outraged messages. Monroe says it’s not that she wants to see a man die. It’s that she relives the trauma and pain with every delay and twist in the case.