Working families enlist grandparents to help with the kids

NEW YORK (AP) — Gone, for now, are the days when retirees Bill and Mary Hill could do whatever they please. Since school started for their only grandchild, 8-year-old Will, they greet him at the gate of their residential community in suburban Phoenix. Sometimes, they roll up in their golf cart. As the school year gets under way for many kids with working parents, more grandparents have jumped into daily caregiver roles. Many are happily working without pay, for the love of family. Others have accepted offers of money from their frazzled, eternally grateful adult children.