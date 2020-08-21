100 national guard soldiers home after 10-month deployment

MAUSTON (WKOW) -- Around 100 soldiers from the Wisconsin Army National Guard are back home after returning from a 10-month deployment on Friday.

The soldiers from the Guard’s 32nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team Headquarters were mobilized in September 2019 as part of Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine where it served as the headquarters element for the training group at the International Peacekeeping and Security Center in Yavoriv.

Due to restrictions stemming from COVID-19, a traditional homecoming ceremony was not possible, but senior leaders from the Wisconsin National Guard met the Soldiers after they landed at Volk Field. The troops were then driven to the Mauston National Guard Armory where their families greeted them.

Family tells 27 News COVID-19 made everything feel different, but they were just as excited for their loved ones to return.

"I'm looking forward to him finally being home," Corliss Fields said about her husband. He's been gone 8 months, and it hasn't been a very good deployment just because they've been so confined to the base."

Hundreds of Wisconsin National Guard troops continue their deployments overseas serving as the primary combat reserve for the Army and Air Force, while more than 1000 Citizen Soldiers and Airmen continue supporting the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic here in Wisconsin.