2 gunshot victims reported after car crashes into building in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — A car collided with a building and two people have gunshot wounds as Madison police attempt to sort out the scene on the city's east side.

Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue at 1:15 p.m. for a report of a car into a building, according to Dane County dispatchers.

I’m near the intersection of Commercial Avenue and Oak Street on Madison’s East Side where police say two people were shot in their car. That car then crashed into a townhouse. pic.twitter.com/lGWoh5mSSB — Caroline Dade (@CarolineDade) August 21, 2020

Police later told dispatchers there was at least one person with a possible gunshot wound. Two ambulances were sent to the scene.

Lt. Jason Ostrenga told me he thinks this shooting was particularly dangerous because of how close the area is to a park. He said the shots could have very easily hit a bystander. — Caroline Dade (@CarolineDade) August 21, 2020

A police incident report said that two men had been shot. One of them has life-threatening injuries.

The incident report said that the house had "sustained significant damage."

The Madison Fire Department also responded, dispatchers said.

