2 gunshot victims reported after car crashes into building in Madison
MADISON (WKOW) — A car collided with a building and two people have gunshot wounds as Madison police attempt to sort out the scene on the city's east side.
Officers were sent to the 2800 block of Commercial Avenue at 1:15 p.m. for a report of a car into a building, according to Dane County dispatchers.
Police later told dispatchers there was at least one person with a possible gunshot wound. Two ambulances were sent to the scene.
A police incident report said that two men had been shot. One of them has life-threatening injuries.
The incident report said that the house had "sustained significant damage."
The Madison Fire Department also responded, dispatchers said.
This is a developing story.