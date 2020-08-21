After a dry stretch, storm chances return this weekend

MADISON (WKOW) - We're running a rain deficit for the month, a stark contrast to past Augusts.

SET UP

An area of low pressure is developing over the Northern Plains and will bring the chance of beneficial rains to southern Wisconsin this weekend.

TODAY

Mostly sunny and warm with temps in the mid 80s.



TONIGHT

Mostly clear and similar to our last couple nights in the mid 60s.



SATURDAY

Mostly to partly sunny and warm with highs in the mid 80s and an isolated storm possible, mainly farther to the north or towards La Crosse.



A few more storms are possible region-wide at night as a cold front meanders southward.



SUNDAY

Partly sunny, warm and more humid with highs in the mid 80s and a few more pop-up storms possible, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

Rain forecast

MONDAY

A heat dome builds over the Upper Midwest causing temps to jump. Expect partly sunny skies, and humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s.

TUESDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90°.



WEDNESDAY

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs around 90°.



THURSDAY

Partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and a few storms possible during the day and overnight.