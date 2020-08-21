After Trump praise, Pence decries QAnon ‘conspiracy theory’

Vice President Mike Pence is dismissing QAnon as a “conspiracy theory,” drawing a line of distinction between himself and President Donald Trump, who earlier this week suggested he appreciated supporters of the theory backing his candidacy. QAnon’s baseless theory centers on an alleged anonymous, high-ranking government official known as “Q,” who shares information about an anti-Trump “deep state” often tied to satanism and child sex trafficking. During a White House press conference Wednesday, Trump courted the support of those who put stock in the convoluted conspiracy theory, saying, “I heard that these are people that love our country.” Pence said Friday on CBS he dismisses QAnon “out of hand.”