Asia Today: Seoul surge appears to spread around South Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea has added its most new virus cases in months, driven by a surge around the capital that appears to be spreading nationwide. The 324 new infections is its highest single day total since early March. Most new cases were in the Seoul region, but new infections were reported from practically all major cities. The country managed to contain its earlier outbreak by ramping up testing, contact tracing and isolation. That allowed it to weather the outbreak without meaningful restrictions on its economy. That success will be hard to repeat in more populated areas where clusters are harder to trace as people venture out more in public.