Bannon’s Chinese host an irritant to Communist Party

BEIJING (AP) — The self-exiled Chinese tycoon on whose 150-foot (45-meter) yacht President Donald Trump’s former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, was arrested is a high-profile irritant to the ruling Communist Party. Guo Wengui left China in 2014 during an anti-corruption crackdown led by President Xi Jinping that ensnared people close to Guo, including a top intelligence official. Chinese authorities have accused Guo of rape, kidnapping, bribery and other offenses. A former civil servant turned real estate developer, Guo has rankled the ruling party by launching accusations of corruption on social media.