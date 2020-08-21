Biden vowes to end “darkness” in America as next president

MADISON (WKOW) -- Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden cast himself as a decent, working-class individual aiming to bring more hope to the nation during his acceptance speech Thursday night.

On the final night of the Democratic National Convention, Biden contrast himself to Donald Trump, saying he vowed to end a “season of darkness” at the White House.

“May history be able to say that the end of this chapter of American darkness begin here tonight as love and hope and light," said Biden. "Join in the battle for the soul of the nation."

The former vice president also called our current health crisis the nation’s “perfect storm” when dealing with “the worst pandemic in 100 years.”

He often took aim at Trump for not enacting a nationwide response to prevent the spread of the virus.

“He's failed to protect America," he said. "And my fellow Americans, that is unforgivable.”

On policy, among other things, Biden promised to create five million clean energy jobs, make universities and child care more affordable, and fight for equal pay for women.