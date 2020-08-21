Biden vows to defeat Trump, end US ‘season of darkness’

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Joe Biden has accepted the Democratic presidential nomination, vowing to take on national crises and declaring that “we will overcome this season of darkness.” Biden’s nomination marks the pinnacle — so far — of a political career that has spanned almost a half-century. The former vice president at 77 years old would be the oldest president ever elected. Biden was saluted by former Democratic foes as he became the party’s official standard bearer for the campaign against President Donald Trump in November. Biden focused on uniting the deeply divided nation as Americans grapple with a monthslong health crisis, related economic devastation and a national awakening on racial justice.