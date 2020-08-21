California’s jobless rate improves; economy still struggling

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California added more than 140,000 jobs in July and lowered its unemployment rate to 13.3%. But the unemployment rate is still higher than it ever was during the Great Recession a decade ago. Compared to the same period last year, California has lost more than 1.6 million jobs, the most of any state in the country. Nine of the state’s 11 job sectors added jobs in July. But all are still reeling from the massive job losses sustained earlier this year. The leisure and hospitality sector added nearly 6,000 jobs last month, down more than 619,000 from last year.