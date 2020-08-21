Campus face mask enforcement largely left up to UW-Madison students

MADISON (WKOW) -- When students return to the UW-Madison campus in less than two weeks, they'll be required to wear masks as part of the statewide mandate.

But while campus police will play a role, the university said much of the enforcement of the face mask mandate will fall on student employees.

Those include the student resident advisors, known as House Fellows, dorm desk workers and other students.

"I can see it being very difficult to implement, especially with off-campus gatherings," student Julian Nazareth told WISN. "It's just really hard to enforce."

Even students who aren't employees are encouraged to report violators with a COVID-19 Public Health Concern form online.

There will be isolation dorms for symptomatic students, face masks, new hand-sanitizing stations and campuswide coronavirus testing.

All students will also be required to sign the "Badger Pledge"promising to wear a face mask and follow other public health safety rules, including a ban on campus parties.