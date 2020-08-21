Candlelight vigil remembers Wisconsinites lost to COVID-19

MADISON (WKOW) -- A candlelight vigil was held on the Capitol steps Friday night to remember every Wisconsinite who has died from COVID-19.

The vigil was organized by Indivisible Madison, which did not advertise the event in advance to avoid large crowds.

The group was specifically calling on Republicans in the state legislature, who they say have obstructed measures to make Wisconsinites safe.

"We're convinced that it didn't need to be as bad as it is," said lead organizer Linda Kessel. "That the Wisconsin GOP, particularly Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald, have obstructed taking care of our safety."

27 News reached out to Vos and Fitzgerald late Friday night for comment, but did not receive a response.

One candle was placed on the steps for each life lost in Wisconsin to COVID.

The event was part of a national movement called "March for the Dead."