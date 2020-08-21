Caroline Dade joined 27 News in August 2020 as a multimedia journalist. Before moving to Madison, she worked as a reporter and anchor at KOMU 8 News, the NBC affiliate in Columbia, Missouri.

While at KOMU, she covered a wide range of stories, including the governor's response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the effect of state medical marijuana regulations on rural towns. Dade served as a lead reporter for the station's 2020 primary election coverage and traveled to St. Louis and Kansas City to cover campaign rallies and events.

Dade, a lifelong resident of the Midwest, grew up in a small town in southwest Missouri. She graduated from the University of Missouri (MIZ!) with a degree in broadcast journalism and a minor in economics.

She's always been a die-hard Tigers fan, and she's excited to live in another great college town.

When she's not reporting, Dade enjoys spending time reading memoirs, following Formula One racing, traveling and discovering new restaurants.

She's excited to get to know Wisconsin, so if you have a story idea or a tip about where to find the perfect cheese curd, send her an email at cdade@wkow.com or let her know on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.