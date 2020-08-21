Dane County man collects donations for Iowa storm victims

OREGON (WKOW) -- A man in southern Wisconsin is trying to help our neighbors in Iowa impacted by severe storms on August 10.

Jeff Nachreiner from Oregon is collecting donations, food and supplies to take to people.

"These folks just need help. They need water. They need ice, they need supplies, cleaning, just basic needs that you and I get to have when we go home tonight and they don't have it," Nachreiner said.

He has the following drop-off locations planned:

Stoughton Lumber: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday 8/22

Oregon Community Bank: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday 8/22

Nachreiner is driving the donations to Iowa on Sunday.