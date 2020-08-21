Democrats prepare to counter RNC programming, GOP calls Biden’s virtual events a mistake

MADISON (WKOW) -- As one political platform closes, another opens. Republicans are preparing for their national convention that begins on Monday.

Democrats coming out strong from their convention will have a difficult task next week trying to compete with national coverage of President Trump who's proven his ability to draw in media attention.

"Some incredible events and showmanship at the White House that's going to capture the attention of the nation,” said Brain Resigner, a Republican strategist.

Republicans believe Democrats can't compete with Trump and his visits to battleground states like Wisconsin after Hillary Clinton famously didn't visit in the 2016 election cycle and lost the state.

"That was a huge embarrassment for the Democratic Party and nation and Biden has committed that cardinal Clinton sin,” said Resinger.

Right now the Biden campaign still only plans to host virtual events due to concerns over the coronavirus.

Democrats hope to use the momentum from their convention to convince voters that Trump only continues to creating chaos.

"We know we can't go back to the status quo, but we also know we can't deal with another four years of the madness in the White House," said Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes.

Next week just as Republicans did, the Biden campaign will stage a week of counterprogramming online and through new digital adds.