DJ Shawna behind the bubble beats

ORLANDO (WKOW)-- You may know Shawna Nicols as the Official DJ of the Badgers and Bucks. She now has the experience of a lifetime as one of four DJs in Orlando for the NBA restart.

Wisconsin women's basketball alum Shawna Nicols is continuing to enjoy the game off the court. She is known now as DJ Shawna across the state.

"I'm here, I swear, because I could play basketball," Nicols said.

Sitting in her hotel room in Orlando, she says it's surreal to look back on the text she got from the Bucks asking her if she wanted to be one of four DJs in the NBA bubble.

"Without hesitation, without talking to my family about it, I said yes, I will start walking to Orlando now," Nicols said.

After daily testing, DJ Shawna works long hours in the gym, DJing two games a day, representing the home team each time, meaning she has to be prepared for 22 teams different music choices.

"It was a challenge," Nicols said. "It was a fun challenge. It was really cool to learn the different sounds from teams of different markets. The Lakers have a sound, and Miami has a sound. I love DJing Miami games."

During her breaks, she's a fan, and in this unique environment, one of the only people watching these playoff games live.

"It's definitely something that I don't take for granted," Nicols said. "I get home, and when I lay in bed, I literally say out loud, 'thank you'. I'm so grateful to be here and to continue to be apart of this historic event."

Witnessing history in the making as NBA players have taken center stage in the fight for equality.

"It's amazing, from Sterling Brown on the Bucks who inspires me every interview that he does demanding justice for Breonna Taylor," Nicols said. "LeBron James is reading 'Malcolm X'. The book is all over campus.

DJ Shawna is in Orlando until the NBA tells her to go home. When it gets lonely, she finds comfort watching the Bucks.

"Every time I see them, I feel a little emotional," Nicols said. "It feels like home."



DJ Shawna is making her home-state proud in return.