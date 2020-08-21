El Salvador hires, then fires, lobbyist booming under Trump

MIAMI (AP) — El Salvador’s government signed a $450,000 contract to hire a well-connected Washington lobbyist — only to immediately back away from the deal. It comes as President Nayib Bukele has come under criticism that his popular polices mask an authoritarian streak. Robert Stryk’s Sonoran Policy Group registered Thursday as a foreign agent with the U.S. government. But Bukele’s office said the president hadn’t approved the contract and said it annulled it. Bukele is an independent who’s drawn criticism from human rights groups for his tough policies against gang violence. Stryk is a former Republican aide and winemaker who has reaped millions from foreign clients since 2017.