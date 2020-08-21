Environmental groups challenge Ohio gas storage permits

CLEVELAND (AP) — Environmental groups are asking an Ohio agency to revoke permits issued for construction of a natural gas liquids storage facility along the Ohio River. Five groups filed a lawsuit Thursday with the 10th District Court of Appeals in Columbus against the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. The complaint says the department failed to require public notification allow for a public comment period before approving three drilling permits last month. Plans call for the creation of three massive caverns by injecting millions of gallons of water into salt formations where a Denver-based company will store ethane, propane and butane.