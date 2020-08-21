Fire hits electricity plant in south India, at least 6 dead

HYDERABAD, India (AP) — A massive fire in a government-run underground electricity plant has killed at least six workers in southern India. The Telangana state power minister says rescuers have found six bodies and are searching for another three workers feared trapped in the plant when the fire erupted Thursday night. He says 30 workers were inside the plant in Srisailam. Fifteen exited through a tunnel and another six workers were taken out by rescue teams. The cause of the fire hasn’t been established. News 18 TV channel says the fire caused an explosion in one of the six electricity generating units at the plant. The smoke from the blaze engulfed all six units, hampering rescue operations. Fire engines took several hours to extinguish the blaze.