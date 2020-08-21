French tourist dies, 9 injured in luxury hotel fire in Spain

MADRID (AP) — Police in southern Spain say a French tourist has died and nine other people have been injured while trying to escape the flames that engulfed a luxury hotel in the coastal resort town of Marbella. Video footage shared on social media showed people escaping the fire through the windows and climbing down several stories of the building’s lattice facade. It took more than three hours to extinguish the fire, which broke out in the early hours of Friday. Around 100 guests and employees were evacuated from the building.