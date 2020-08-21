Gaza militants fire 12 rockets, Israel strikes Hamas targets

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says Palestinian militants fired 12 rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip overnight, nine of which were intercepted. The military said it responded with three airstrikes on targets linked to the territory’s militant Hamas rulers. It was the most serious exchange of fire along the Gaza frontier in months, but there were no reports of casualties. Police said early Friday that buildings and vehicles in Israel were damaged. In recent weeks, groups affiliated with Hamas have launched incendiary balloons into Israel, igniting farmland in a bid to pressure Israel to ease the blockade it imposed on Gaza when the Islamic militants seized power in 2007.