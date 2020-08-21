Grand jury sought in Indiana police shooting of Black man

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A special prosecutor appointed to oversee the investigation into a Black man’s fatal shooting by a Black Indianapolis police officer has requested that a grand jury be impaneled to handle the final stage of that investigation. Madison County Deputy Prosecutor Rosemary Khoury said Friday during a briefing that the grand jury process was the “final task” of the investigation into the May 6 shooting death of 21-year-old Dreasjon Reed. A grand jury could decide whether an indictment should be brought against Indianapolis police Officer Dejoure Mercer, who fatally shot Reed during a foot chase that followed a vehicle pursuit.