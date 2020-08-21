Isolated storm chances over the weekend

MADISON (WKOW) -- A low-pressure center will move into the area Saturday bringing a slight chance of rain to some across southern WI.



Expect another perfect night tonight with mostly clear skies and lows in the middle to upper 60s.



A slow-moving system will move in tomorrow from Minnesota. A few isolated storms will be possible but mainly west of Madison. Expect mostly sunny skies for most and highs in the middle to upper 80s.

The best chance of rain will come Saturday night as storms try to move SE. The problem is the moisture just isn't that high with this system. I expect most of the storms to fizzle as they come into the Madison Janesville area.

Sunday is more of the same with lots of sunshine and a hit or miss iso. storm.