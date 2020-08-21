‘It’s unreal,’ volunteers step up to help with goodbye event for Anisa Scott

MADISON (WKOW) -- Final arrangements wrapped up Friday for Anisa Scott's funeral.

Anisa's final transportation to her funeral was a "monster truck" her family picked out from people eager and willing to lend their time.

"I don't consider my truck a monster truck at all, it's actually pretty low to the ground," Shane Otis said. "But anything that I can do try and bring any type of peace to this family, I'm more than willing to do."

Otis spent Friday making sure his truck was ready to go for Saturday.

He brought Anisa in his truck to Breese Steven's Field, during the Unity March.

He says it's the least that he can do to help the family.

"I'm extremely honored to be asked to do this and I'd love to give her a ride in not your normal conventional way," Otis said.

It's people like Otis who helped out by volunteering their time to make sure Anisa has a proper goodbye.

"All of the community volunteers, about a thousand people marching from the Capitol, for my baby, it's unreal," Lorene Gomez, Anisa's grandmother, said.

She was on her way back to town Wednesday, overwhelmed by the support.

"It's just making it all that much easier if you will: the joyous occasion of celebrating her life," she said.