Janesville Veterans Affairs Clinic expands at new location

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- A clinic that offers services to veterans in Rock County will expand at a new location.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday for the Janesville Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinic.

The clinic moved to the former Black Bridge Bowl at 1141 Black Bridge Road.

The new location will double the size of the old clinic at 2419 Morse St. and allow it to serve an additional 1,200 veterans, according to John Rohrer, Director of the Madison VA Hospital.

"This is really your clinic," Rohrer said. "Without you and your sacrifices, there would be no reason to celebrate today, and we likely wouldn't even have the freedom to do so."

Physical and occupational therapies will be offered at the new space. The clinic is also expanding telemedicine.