Appeals court won’t step in for now on Trump tax records

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal appeals court said Friday it wouldn’t step in right away to delay New York prosecutors’ effort to get President Donald Trump’s tax records. That potentially leaves the Supreme Court as his most promising option to block prosecutors’ subpoena. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals denied Trump’s request to immediately put Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance Jr.’s subpoena on hold while Trump appeals to try to get it invalidated. The appeals court said it would hold a hearing on the request for a delay, but not until Sept. 1. After winning a lower court ruling, Vance’s office had agreed not to enforce the subpoena until Aug. 28. The office and Trump’s lawyers haven’t immediately commented on what the appeals court ruling might mean for that timeframe.