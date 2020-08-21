Federal judge won’t force expanded Indiana mail-in voting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A federal judge has rejected an attempt to force Indiana election officials to allow all voters to cast their ballots by mail because of the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. District Judge James Patrick Hanlon’s ruling Friday came a day after another federal judge struck down Indiana’s process of rejecting absentee ballots because of differing voter signatures, since the process didn’t require voters to be told about such decisions or offer a way to contest them. The rulings come with elections officials expecting a big jump in voting by mail this fall amid the coronavirus threat.