Kanye West fails to qualify on Ohio ballot in November

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rapper Kanye West has failed in his bid to appear on the Ohio ballot as an unaffiliated presidential candidate this November. Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose has rejected the nearly 15,000 signatures and other paperwork West submitted earlier this month in his attempt to run for president. LaRose said Friday that information and a signature on West’s original nominating petition and statement of candidacy don’t match that of the nominating petition and statement of candidacy on his signature-gathering documents. Illinois election officials also rejected West’s candidacy Friday.