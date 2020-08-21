LA prosecutor files charges in May explosion that injured 12

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles city attorney has filed dozens of criminal charges alleging fire code and safety violations against the owner of a building that exploded in the city’s downtown and injured 12 firefighters. City Attorney Mike Feuer says the owner of the building faces up to to 68 years in jail and thousands of dollars in fines if convicted. The city attorney can only file misdemeanor charges, not felonies. A thunderous explosion rocked the building, which housed vape and marijuana accessories wholesalers, during the massive fire in May. Efforts to reach the building’s owner were unsuccessful.