Libyan commander: Head-of-state status grants legal immunity

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A Libyan military commander who previously lived for decades in Virginia says he deserves immunity from a pair of civil lawsuits accusing him of atrocities because he is Libya’s head of state. Family members who say their loved ones were killed or tortured by Khalifa Hifter’s forces have filed two separate lawsuits against him in federal court in Alexandria. Hifter leads the self-styled Libyan National Army, a faction in a civil war that’s raged in the country for years. Even though the U.S. backs the other side, Hifter says he should be afforded head-of-state status that would confer legal immunity on him.