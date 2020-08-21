Libya’s government announces cease-fire, calls for elections

CAIRO (AP) — Libya’s U.N.-supported government has announced a cease-fire across the oil-rich country and called for demilitarizing the strategic city of Sirte, which is controlled by rival forces. In a separate statement Friday, Aguila Saleh, speaker of the rival east-based House of Representatives, also called for a cease-fire. Fayez Sarraj, head of the Government of National Accord in the capital Tripoli, also announced parliamentary and presidential elections would be held in March. The announcements came amid fears of an escalation in the more than 9-year-old conflict. Both administrations called for an end to an oil blockade imposed by the camp of military commander Khalifa Hifter since earlier this year.