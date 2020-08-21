Mexico’s graft scandal sparks tit-for-tat video leaks

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s insistence on a public airing of a rapidly widening corruption is drawing questions about whether he would so publicly pursue accusations if they were against his own supporters rather than opposition figures. Those questions came to the fore Thursday when a new video emerged of a man who is now a high-ranking official of López Obrador’s administration passing a bundle of cash to the president’s brother in 2015. The official was scheduled to take over Mexico’s coronavirus vaccine and medical procurement efforts, but he said after the new video emerged that he would not accept the new post.