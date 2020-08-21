Milestone: UnityPoint Health – Meriter discharges 150th COVID-19 patient

MADISON (WKOW) – UnityPoint Health – Meriter is celebrating a milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

Donald Keller of Baraboo went home Thursday afternoon, making him the 150th patient discharged from the hospital after successfully battling COVID-19, according to a news release.

Meriter admitted its first COVID-19 patient on March 16 and has had at least one COVID-19 patient in its hospital every day since. Over the past 5 months, Meriter has made great strides in the care of COVID-19 treatments for patients, including high-flow nasal therapy, convalescent plasma and use of the drug Remdesivir.

“Words can’t describe how proud I am of our team and the way they’ve stepped up to fight COVID-19,” Sue Erickson, President and CEO of UnityPoint Health – Meriter said in the news release. “Even when facing the unknown, they owned the moment to provide amazing care to our patients and community.”

Beyond caring for patients with COVID-19, Meriter took a number of steps to stop the spread of the virus, including limiting and screening visitors, instituting universal masking at all facilities, finding innovative ways to increase its PPE supply, expanding in-house lab testing, and partnering with public health to provide testing in homeless shelters.

Despite growing success in treating COVID-19, there is still no cure or vaccination for COVID-19. Patients may face significant, long-term health issues. It’s important that everyone continues to follow public health guidance, including physical distancing, wearing a mask, practicing good hand hygiene and contacting your doctor if sick.