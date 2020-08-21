Milwaukee mayor already lobbying for 2024 DNC

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett says the city is hoping to host a future national political convention after the Democratic National Convention was largely scaled back due to COVID-19.

Several prominent Democrats have floated the idea of awarding Milwaukee the 2024 Democratic National Convention, according to WISN.

Barrett said the campaign for the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee is already underway.

"I think one of the things is the campaign has already begun. What I mean by that is, I think that we demonstrated to the Democratic National Convention and to anybody who's looking that we can hit major league hitting. We are capable of doing a convention like this," he said. "We're going to continue to see if we can put together a coalition of civic leaders to explore this four years from now."

Barrett said he believes Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will visit Wisconsin and or Milwaukee before Election Day.

President Donald Trump, his son Eric Trump and Vice President Mike Pence each visited Wisconsin during the week of the Democratic National Convention.