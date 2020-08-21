NCAA votes to allow fall sports athletes extra year of eligibility

MADISON (WKOW) -- The NCAA Division I Board of Directors has adopted a recommendation to host fall sports championships in the spring, if it is deemed safe. The Board also voted to allow an additional year of eligibility for fall sports athletes.

Fall sport student-athletes will receive both an additional year of eligibility and an additional year in which to complete it through a blanket waiver. The waiver will be similar to the one allowed for spring sports athletes this year who had their seasons cut short by the coronavirus outbreak.

However, it is up to each school to decide if they want to pursue waivers for their student-athletes. In the spring, Wisconsin elected not to seek waivers for senior athletes in those sports. A UW Athletic Department spokesperson released this statement in regards to the decision about fall sports student-athletes.

“We are monitoring what is developing and will be communicating our plans directly to the student-athletes. Our decision-making will be guided by what we believe to be in the best interests of the student-athletes and our programs, while also taking into account the complex financial circumstances we are dealing with.”