Netflix testing ‘Shuffle Play’ feature to help decide what to watch

(WKOW/CNN) --Netflix is testing a new 'Shuffle Play' feature that allows users to stream titles at random.

Like the automatically curated list of 'For You' titles, 'Shuffle Play' picks content based on your viewing history or playlists and plays a selection. If you don't like what you see you can skip ahead to the next title.

'Shuffle Play' is available worldwide to a portion of Netflix users on connected TV devices like Smart TVs and Roku.

The company will use the results to the test to build a permanent 'Shuffle Play' feature.