One dead after Jefferson County rollover crash
JEFFERSON (WKOW) -- One person died Thursday after a rollover crash in the town of Farmington in rural Jefferson County.
News of the fatal crash came in a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office sent Thursday.
A vehicle hit an embankment after driving off the west side of County Highway D north of Depot Road. Deputies responded just after 1 p.m.
The vehicle rolled over and settled on its side, the press release said.
The only person inside was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.
Jefferson EMS, Helenville, Sullivan and Rome fire Departments assisted deputies at the scene.