One dead after Jefferson County rollover crash

JEFFERSON (WKOW) -- One person died Thursday after a rollover crash in the town of Farmington in rural Jefferson County.

News of the fatal crash came in a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office sent Thursday.

A vehicle hit an embankment after driving off the west side of County Highway D north of Depot Road. Deputies responded just after 1 p.m.

The vehicle rolled over and settled on its side, the press release said.

The only person inside was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Jefferson EMS, Helenville, Sullivan and Rome fire Departments assisted deputies at the scene.