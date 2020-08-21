Pet of the Week: Meet Sunny!

(WKOW) -- Our Pet of the Week is sure to brighten up your day.

Sunny, a 3-year-old Domestic Short Haired cat, from the Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin is looking for a forever home.

Volunteers say he is a bit shy, but with a little bit of patience, he will come right out of his shell. They say his perfect day would be spending time with his new family and getting to know them.

To set up an appointment to meet Sunny contact the shelter at (608) 752-5622 or visit their website.