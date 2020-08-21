Philippines protests Chinese fishing seizures, air warnings

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The Philippines has filed a diplomatic protest after Chinese forces seized fishing devices set up by Filipinos in a disputed shoal in their latest spat in the South China Sea. The Department of Foreign Affairs says the Philippines also objected to China continuing to make radio challenges against Philippine aircraft patrolling over the disputed waters. China has responded by saying its coast guard is enforcing the law in its waters. The Philippines has continued to protest Chinese aggression in the contested sea despite better relations under President Rodrigo Duterte. The United States has rejected nearly all of Beijing’s South China Sea claims and accuses China of advancing its claims while other governments are preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic.