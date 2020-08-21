Photojournalist WKOW

WKOW TV in Madison, Wisconsin, has an immediate opening for a hardworking, creative team player to join our photojournalism staff.

We’re looking for a journalist who loves telling stories with memorable characters, impactful images and strong natural sound.

You'll work with an award-winning staff of reporters and photographers on daily news events and investigative reports.

Avid editing, LiveU, GO PRO and a drone are some of the tools you'll work with at this aggressive, hard news station.

Duties include shooting and editing news events and ENG truck operation.

A minimum of two years’ experience is preferred. The position requires the ability to carry up to 50 pounds, a valid driver's license, good driving record and knowledge of libel laws.

WKOW is part of Quincy Media, Inc., a family owned company. Throughout Quincy, positions are available for candidates with all levels of experience and the advancement you are seeking. Visit www.quincymediacareers.com for links to all stations and opportunities.

If you think you qualify, want to work with a great group of people and live in one of America's best cities, RUSH your reel, cover letter and resume to:

Ed Reams, News Director

WKOW-TV

5727 Tokay Blvd.

Madison, WI, 53719 bbeer@wkow.com

WKOW Television, Inc. is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Posted Date: Aug. 19, 2020