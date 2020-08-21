Police investigate arrest of Black woman seen in viral video

LOGANVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia police department is investigating an arrest captured on video showing a white officer using a stun gun on a Black woman. News outlets report that Gwinnett County police officer Michael Oxford was placed on administrative duty pending an internal investigation into the Tuesday encounter. The arrest was filmed on the front porch of a Loganville home and has since been viewed millions of times on a video-sharing app. Police said Thursday that the officer was searching for a suspect accused of property damage. A video showed him speaking with another woman before grabbing her, stunning her and struggling with her in the bushes in front of the home.