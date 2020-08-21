Postmaster says election mail will go through despite cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy is declaring it’s his “sacred duty” to ensure election mail delivery this fall. But he also told senators on Friday that he has no plans to restore curbside mail collection boxes or high-speed sorting machines that have been removed. He said he actually didn’t know they were being removed on his watch until the recent outcry but insisted they’re not needed. President Donald Trump has repeatedly railed against the idea of widescale mail-in voting, which many states are encouraging because of the coronavirus epidemic. The House has been called into a rare Saturday session to vote on billions of dollars in emergency help for the Postal Serve..